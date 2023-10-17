Education class to help Barrio neighborhood residents learn about home buying process

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee and ACCESS Community Credit Union are partnering up to give a free home buyer’s education class Thursday.

The class will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Alamo Center, located at 1502 South Cleveland and will be available in both English and Spanish.

According to a media release, Angelica Solis, ACCESS Community Credit Union mortgage loan officer and Annette Ronquillo, an escrow officer at Stewart Title, will teach about your ultimate guide to owning a home. Juana Longoria, a local real estate expert with Max Town & Country, will also show available homes for sale in or near the Barrio.

The community is invited to attend this event. Free child care will be provided as well as free bottled water, food and door prizes. Adult vaccines for non-insured people will also be offered by the Amarillo Health Department Mobile Vaccine Clinic.

49% of El Barrio residents are homeowners. According to the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee, their goal is to increase the Barrio home ownership by 10%.

