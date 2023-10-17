Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Education class to help Barrio neighborhood residents learn about home buying process

Education class to help Barrio neighborhood residents learn about home buying process
Education class to help Barrio neighborhood residents learn about home buying process(Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee - Facebook)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee and ACCESS Community Credit Union are partnering up to give a free home buyer’s education class Thursday.

The class will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Alamo Center, located at 1502 South Cleveland and will be available in both English and Spanish.

According to a media release, Angelica Solis, ACCESS Community Credit Union mortgage loan officer and Annette Ronquillo, an escrow officer at Stewart Title, will teach about your ultimate guide to owning a home. Juana Longoria, a local real estate expert with Max Town & Country, will also show available homes for sale in or near the Barrio.

The community is invited to attend this event. Free child care will be provided as well as free bottled water, food and door prizes. Adult vaccines for non-insured people will also be offered by the Amarillo Health Department Mobile Vaccine Clinic.

49% of El Barrio residents are homeowners. According to the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee, their goal is to increase the Barrio home ownership by 10%.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said one person was killed in a rollover that happened over the weekend in Potter...
Officials: Dumas woman killed in rollover over the weekend near Amarillo
Amarillo police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man found in a field near East...
Amarillo police asking for help identifying man found dead in a field in April
Officials said a Lefors woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend...
Officials: Lefors woman killed in crash over the weekend near Skellytown
The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony
Buc-ee’s will soon call Amarillo home, becoming the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the Texas...
‘A really good place to stop’: Buc-ee’s deems Amarillo location ideal for I-40 traffic

Latest News

The Lucille and Leo Caiafa Jr., Center for Advancement and Amarillo College will host free GED...
Center for Advancement enrolling women for free GED classes through Thursday
The Hutchinson County Friends of the Library will host its annual fall book sale starting this...
Hutchinson County Friends of the Library book sale starts this Thursday
At Happy High School, Ruben learns about the Cowboy Corral and it being the only football field...
Ruben on the Road: Happy’s Cowboy Corral only football field in Panhandle in 2 counties
Ruben on the Road: Happy’s Cowboy Corral only football field in Panhandle in 2 counties
Ruben on the Road: Happy’s Cowboy Corral only football field in Panhandle in 2 counties