Center for Advancement enrolling women for free GED classes through Thursday

The Lucille and Leo Caiafa Jr., Center for Advancement and Amarillo College will host free GED...
The Lucille and Leo Caiafa Jr., Center for Advancement and Amarillo College will host free GED classes for women starting Oct. 24.(KCBD)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lucille and Leo Caiafa Jr., Center for Advancement and Amarillo College will host free GED classes for women starting Oct. 24.

The center is taking appointments for enrollment and pre-assessment testing now through Thursday, Oct. 19.

The GED classes will take place at the center, 2308 S.W. 7th St.

An Amarillo College instructor will teach classes starting Oct. 24 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. or Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., according to a press release.

All instruction, workbooks and testing are free.

To make an appointment to enroll, call 806-358-7803.

