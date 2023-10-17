Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Britney Spears recalls feeling like ‘child-robot’ under conservatorship in new memoir

FILE – This file photo shows singer Britney Spears.
FILE – This file photo shows singer Britney Spears.(Source: ZUMA/MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In her forthcoming memoir “The Woman in Me,” Britney Spears describes her 13-year conservatorship by saying, “I felt like a ‘child robot.’”

The conservatorship ended in November of 2021, giving Spears back power over her financial and medical decisions.

In an interview with People magazine, the 41-year-old singer talked about feeling ready to open up about her life story.

People also shared some excerpts from the book.

In one section, Spears writes, “I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself.”

“The Woman in Me” is due out on Oct. 24.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said one person was killed in a rollover that happened over the weekend in Potter...
Officials: Dumas woman killed in rollover over the weekend near Amarillo
Amarillo police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man found in a field near East...
Amarillo police asking for help identifying man found dead in a field in April
Officials said a Lefors woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend...
Officials: Lefors woman killed in crash over the weekend near Skellytown
The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony
Buc-ee’s will soon call Amarillo home, becoming the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the Texas...
‘A really good place to stop’: Buc-ee’s deems Amarillo location ideal for I-40 traffic

Latest News

Organizers of the meeting in support of civilian women imprisoned by Russia unfold a poster...
Ukraine uses US-provided long-range ATACMS missiles against Russian forces for the first time
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Death toll in Gaza City hospital blast rises to at least 500, health ministry says
FILE - The Wisconsin Capitol is seen Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
Man faces misdemeanor charge for twice bringing guns to Wisconsin Capitol, demanding to see governor
FILE - Former President Donald Trump, center, sits in the courtroom with his legal team before...
With Trump back at civil fraud trial, accountant testifies after key witness Michael Cohen postpones