Amarillo Police: Boy arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury

By Shelby Truelock
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A boy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury early Tuesday morning.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers were sent to the area of 7th Avenue and Mirror Street on a shots fired call at 12:17 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim in the driver seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

After investigation, it was found that a boy in the backseat fired a gun, shooting the victim in the driver seat.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The boy originally fled the scene, but returned and was arrested. He was booked into the Youth Center for the High Plains on an aggravated assault charge.

The APD Juvenile Investigation Unit is investigating this incident.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

