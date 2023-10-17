Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police warn public of ongoing phone scam

The Amarillo Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing phone scam. Source: KFDA
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing phone scam.

Police said the callers are pretending to be law enforcement officials, are claiming that the victim has failed to appear for court and that a warrant has been issued.

The calls are spoofed to look like they are coming from a law enforcement phone number.

The scammers are telling victims that the warrants can be taken care of by paying a fee.

Officials said law enforcement agencies won’t contact you and ask that a fine or warrant be handled by paying over the phone.

Police will never ask for fines and warrants to be paid by gift card or bit coin.

Scammers can be convincing, so if you receive one these calls be sure to hang up and call your local law enforcement agency for more information.

The number a scammer calls you from may look like an official number, but spoofing phone numbers is popular and easy to do, police said.

Also, if someone shows up at your door that you don’t know, don’t answer the doors. Police said to take a few seconds to slow down and think about the whole situation to see if it makes sense.

