Amarillo Crime Stoppers increase rewards by $2,500 for info on 2 murder cases

Rewards increase for information the leads to the arrest in 2 murder cases in Amarillo (Source:...
Rewards increase for information the leads to the arrest in 2 murder cases in Amarillo (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is increasing rewards for of its murder cases.

In some previous cases, a rewards offer would be over $1,000. The Board of Directors voted and passed an increase of up to $2,500, according to Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

Officials said donors gave money to increase the reward.

One of those reward increases includes information on the death of 27-year-old Alexandria Nicole Lilly.

Lilly was found dead near N. Givens Ave. on Nov. 13 of 2022. The initial reward was $1,000 and later increased to $2,000.

After the approval, the increased reward is now $3,500.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is also increasing the reward to $6,500 for information on the homicide of 21-year-old Jarvaurian Penns.

Penns was shot and killed on March 26. The previous reward was $5,000.

Anyone who has information on these two murder cases is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. Tips are anonymous.

