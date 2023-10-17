Who's Hiring?
2 more suspects arrested in connection to death of baby delivered after mother injured in shooting, officials say

Two more suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting death of an infant on Oct. 4.
By Mike Agogliati, Ryan Trowbridge and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Two more suspects were arrested in connection to the death of a baby delivered after their mother was wounded in a shooting.

Officials said a 29-year-old pregnant woman was caught in the crossfire on Oct. 4 while riding a public bus in the 100 block of Sargent Street. She was critically injured, and her baby died after delivery.

Shortly after the shooting, Alejandro Ramos, 22, of Holyoke, was arraigned on a murder charge in connection to the infant’s death.

This week, two other suspects, Jose Galarza, 31, and Jay Marie Rosado-Rosario, 29, were charged with accessory after the fact - murder in connection with the investigation, authorities said.

Both suspects have been charged in connection to the ongoing effort to find Kermith Alvarez, 28, the third suspect in the shooting. They are accused of helping him after the shooting.

Alvarez is actively avoiding law enforcement, the firearm used in this incident has not been recovered, and he should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

Rosado-Rosario was arraigned Monday in Holyoke District Court, and her bail was set at $5,000. Her next court date is scheduled for Nov. 17.

Galarza will be arraigned Tuesday in Holyoke District Court.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the district attorney’s office, the Holyoke Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section are actively pursuing Alvarez, it was announced last week

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alvarez, to contact the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit at (413) 505-5993 or the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (800-527-8873).

