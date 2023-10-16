A Warming Temperature Trend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Monday! After a fairly chilly weekend, temperatures will be a bit warmer today, building into the 70′s for more of the region with sunny skies and calm winds. Lows tonight won’t be quite as cold, dipping into the mid 40′s. A southwesterly wind will return tomorrow, bring highs into the 80′s for some. Wednesday will be slightly cooler, before a high pressure system builds into the south part of the country during the end of the week and brings a more prolonged period of highs in the 80′s for the region, possibly through the weekend.

