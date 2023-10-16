Warm, but Not Hot

After a chilly weekend, temperatures are looking to trend up, but thankfully not too much! We’ll see temperatures right around where they should be today, with mid-70°s being seen across the region, and to make it even better, winds will be nice and light. Overnight lows will stay a bit warmer tonight, keeping just about everyone well above the freezing mark, around the 30-40°s. We’ll see highs fluctuate around the 70°s and 80°s this week, however, a Tuesday night front will cool us off just enough that 90°s are not expected as of right now.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.