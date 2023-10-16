Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

TxDOT closing multiple lanes in Amarillo for maintenance starting Monday

TxDOT will be multiple lanes throughout Amarillo for maintenance operations starting Monday.
TxDOT will be multiple lanes throughout Amarillo for maintenance operations starting Monday.(Source: KLTV staff)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will be multiple lanes throughout Amarillo for maintenance operations starting Monday.

TxDOT officials say the right lane of U.S. 87 north at Willow Creek Bridge will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

The left and center lanes of I-40 west from Coulter Street to Soncy Road will be closed Monday, Oct. 16.

The right and center lanes of I-40 west from Coulter to Soncy, as well as the Helium exit, will be closed Tuesday.

Throughout the week, officials say various lanes of the Pierce Street bridge crossing from N.E. 3rd Avenue to S.E. 1st Avenue will be closed.

Both directions of U.S. 87 will be reduced to two lanes at the N.E. 15th Avenue Bridge for bridge deck reconstruction.

There will be one lane traffic at many locations from the intersection of RM 1061 and Amarillo Boulevard to U.S. 385 for hot mix laying and recess pavement marking. Operations are expected to continue through Oct. 31.

Officials ask drivers to drive with caution and slow down through all work zones.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said one person was killed in a rollover that happened over the weekend in Potter...
Officials: Dumas woman killed in rollover over the weekend near Amarillo
Officials said a Lefors woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend...
Officials: Lefors woman killed in crash over the weekend near Skellytown
Officials said one person was killed in a two vehicle crash that happened Thursday evening near...
Officials: 1 killed in two-vehicle crash Thursday near Panhandle
The group of 32 Pilgrims stuck in Jerusalem is now one step closer to coming home.(Source:...
‘Keep praying’: Tx Panhandle group stuck in Israel now one step closer to coming home
Officials are releasing more details of a fire that happened Friday morning at a warehouse...
Officials release details of warehouse fire near railroad tracks on Amarillo Blvd.

Latest News

Officials said one person was killed in a rollover that happened over the weekend in Potter...
Officials: Dumas woman killed in rollover over the weekend near Amarillo
The Breast Center of Excellence at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will offer...
TTUHSC Breast Center of Excellence to host free health screenings this Wednesday
Amarillo police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man found in a field near East...
Amarillo police asking for help identifying man found dead in a field in April
Ruben heads to Dalhart to learn how Vingo Vineyards Winery became a wine tasting destination in...
Ruben on the Road: Dalhart’s Vingo Vineyards a wine tasting destination