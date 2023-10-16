TxDOT closing multiple lanes in Amarillo for maintenance starting Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will be multiple lanes throughout Amarillo for maintenance operations starting Monday.

TxDOT officials say the right lane of U.S. 87 north at Willow Creek Bridge will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

The left and center lanes of I-40 west from Coulter Street to Soncy Road will be closed Monday, Oct. 16.

The right and center lanes of I-40 west from Coulter to Soncy, as well as the Helium exit, will be closed Tuesday.

Throughout the week, officials say various lanes of the Pierce Street bridge crossing from N.E. 3rd Avenue to S.E. 1st Avenue will be closed.

Both directions of U.S. 87 will be reduced to two lanes at the N.E. 15th Avenue Bridge for bridge deck reconstruction.

There will be one lane traffic at many locations from the intersection of RM 1061 and Amarillo Boulevard to U.S. 385 for hot mix laying and recess pavement marking. Operations are expected to continue through Oct. 31.

Officials ask drivers to drive with caution and slow down through all work zones.

