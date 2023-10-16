Who's Hiring?
TTUHSC Breast Center of Excellence to host free health screenings this Wednesday

The Breast Center of Excellence at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will offer...
The Breast Center of Excellence at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will offer no-cost health screenings in Pampa this Wednesday.(Credit: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at Amarillo - Facebook)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Breast Center of Excellence at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will offer no-cost health screenings in Pampa this Wednesday.

The screenings will be offered at the Wellness Event from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Pampa Regional Medical Center, 100 West 30th St. in Pampa.

Event organizers say uninsured patients can get no-cost on-site pap exams, blood pressure screenings and glucose screenings.

Representatives will schedule free mammograms for patients, and TTUHSC Get F.I.T. to Stay Fit will provide colon cancer screening information.

Organizers say all services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments are necessary, and refreshments will be provided.

