SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kaitlyn Cornelius, Kyler Read, Coltin Carnesecca and Austin Sutter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Kaitlyn Cornelius, Kyler Read, Coltin Carnesecca and Austin Sutter on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Kaitlyn Cornelius, West Plains Volleyball Head Coach:

West Plains volleyball head coach Kaitlyn Cornelius talks to us about how Saturday’s win went down, how she balances expectations with reaching milestones and more!

Kyler Read and Coltin Carnesecca, Dalhart Football:

Dalhart football players Kyler Read and Coltin Carnesecca chat with us about their game with Shallowater, the team’s mindset on the drive and more!

Austin Sutter, Amarillo Wranglers:

Amarillo Wranglers owner Austin Sutter tells us about the team’s two overtime match ups, how the team built on last year’s momentum for this year and more!

