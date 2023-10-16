Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kaitlyn Cornelius, Kyler Read, Coltin Carnesecca and Austin Sutter

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kaitlyn Cornelius, Kyler Read, Coltin Carnesecca and Austin Sutter
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kaitlyn Cornelius, Kyler Read, Coltin Carnesecca and Austin Sutter
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Kaitlyn Cornelius, Kyler Read, Coltin Carnesecca and Austin Sutter on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Kaitlyn Cornelius, West Plains Volleyball Head Coach:

West Plains volleyball head coach Kaitlyn Cornelius talks to us about how Saturday’s win went down, how she balances expectations with reaching milestones and more!

Kyler Read and Coltin Carnesecca, Dalhart Football:

Dalhart football players Kyler Read and Coltin Carnesecca chat with us about their game with Shallowater, the team’s mindset on the drive and more!

Austin Sutter, Amarillo Wranglers:

Amarillo Wranglers owner Austin Sutter tells us about the team’s two overtime match ups, how the team built on last year’s momentum for this year and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said one person was killed in a rollover that happened over the weekend in Potter...
Officials: Dumas woman killed in rollover over the weekend near Amarillo
Officials said a Lefors woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend...
Officials: Lefors woman killed in crash over the weekend near Skellytown
Amarillo police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man found in a field near East...
Amarillo police asking for help identifying man found dead in a field in April
Officials said one person was killed in a two vehicle crash that happened Thursday evening near...
Officials: 1 killed in two-vehicle crash Thursday near Panhandle
The group of 32 Pilgrims stuck in Jerusalem is now one step closer to coming home.(Source:...
‘Keep praying’: Tx Panhandle group stuck in Israel now one step closer to coming home

Latest News

District Standings
High School Football Standings through Week 8
SPORTS DRIVE: Austin Sutter tells us about the Amarillo Wranglers' match ups
SPORTS DRIVE: Austin Sutter tells us about the Amarillo Wranglers' match ups
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Kaitlyn Cornelius talks to us about Saturday's game
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Kaitlyn Cornelius talks to us about Saturday's game
SPORTS DRIVE: Kyler Read and Coltin Carnesecca chat with us about their game with Shallowater
SPORTS DRIVE: Kyler Read and Coltin Carnesecca chat with us about their game with Shallowater