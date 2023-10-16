Ruben on the Road: Dalhart’s Vingo Vineyards a wine tasting destination

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben heads to Dalhart to learn how Vingo Vineyards Winery/Yoder Cellars became a wine tasting destination in the Panhandle.

Steven Yoder, co-owner of Yoder Cellars, says they started planting grapes in 2015 because of their declining aquifer and they don’t have as much water as they used to.

They were looking for something since their son came back to the business about 10 years ago, he says.

“We were looking for something we could grow on a smaller acreage and not have to do such a large scale farm, and grapes look like a thing that possibly might work,” said Steven. “So we started planting in 2015 and then we planted some more in 2016 and some more in 2017.”

Steven says since they had the fruit, they thought about maybe starting to make wine. The building came up for sale and it was something they thought would make a good tasting room.

“The one unusual thing about us is we’re at 4,400 feet elevation out at our vineyard, and so we grow Austrian and French grapes. Where the rest of the state is warmer they grow other varieties like Italian and Spanish. And so there’s things they can do, we can’t, but there’s grapes we can grow they can’t,” said Co-owner Pamela Yoder.

The state is very diversified in wine, and Pamela says there’s something for everybody that way too.

“Well, it’s been very positive. Dalhart’s been very supportive of us,” said Steven.

Steven says it’s a one-of-a-kind thing in this area. There are people that are looking to grow grapes and there’s actually some more planted in the area and it might be something more people do in the future.

“So in June of 2022, I took our grüner veltliner to Vienna, Austria — that’s the most planted grape in their country — and did a side-by-side comparison with all this winery in their nation, which was 900 years old,” said Pamela. “And they were shocked that Dalhart, Texas could grow that good quality of grüner veltliner.”

