‘A really good place to stop’: Buc-ee’s deems Amarillo location ideal for I-40 traffic

Buc-ee’s will soon call Amarillo home, becoming the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the Texas Panhandle.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Buc-ee’s will soon call Amarillo home, becoming the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the Texas Panhandle.

Located off of I-40 near the airport, the corporation says the location is ideal with the amount of traffic on Interstate 40.

“There’s a lot of folks traveling on that interstate and it seems like a really good place to stop,” said Stan Beard, director of real estate and development for Buc-ee’s.

Beard says Amarillo is the perfect location for a Buc-ee’s.

The Texas Department of Transportation says thousands of vehicles pass through the city daily on Interstate 40.

“So our numbers show that the average daily traffic through the year 2022, so just last year, shows 93-thousand cars were on the road, on I-40, daily,” said Jason Britsch, public information officer at the Texas Department of Transportation.

Buc-ee’s will also be right next door to the Texas Travel Information Center.

“So in the last two months, we’ve averaged three thousand people coming into our Travel Information Centers and also broken down close to on average about two thousand non-Texans and one thousand Texan residents,” said Britsch.

Buc-ee’s will occupy 74-thousand square feet and offer 108 fueling positions and 24 electric vehicle charging stations.

Construction has already begun at I-40 and Airport Boulevard.

“We’ve started some site work, we have some what we call preliminary site work to get done before we start on our specific site work. But we’ve started that, I think you can see a lot of action going on there,” said Beard.

Buc-ee’s will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Oct 26 at 1 p.m. to celebrate the start of construction.

The corporation will continue to work with local partners to ensure the project a success.

Buc-ee’s will soon call Amarillo home, becoming the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the Texas Panhandle.(Credit: Buc-ee's)
Buc-ee’s will soon call Amarillo home, becoming the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the Texas Panhandle.(Credit: Buc-ee's)
Buc-ee’s will soon call Amarillo home, becoming the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the Texas Panhandle.(Credit: Buc-ee's)
Buc-ee’s will soon call Amarillo home, becoming the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the Texas Panhandle.(Credit: Buc-ee's)

