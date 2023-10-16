Who's Hiring?
Officials: Lefors woman killed in crash over the weekend near Skellytown

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a Lefors woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend in Carson County.

About 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, a 2020 Kenworth truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling westbound on SH 152, which is about four miles west of Skellytown, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

About that time, 2012 Kia Soul, driven by 51-year-old Cydney Morriss, of Lefors, was traveling east on SH 152 and was approaching the semi-trailer truck.

For an unknown reason, Morriss failed to drive in a single lane and veered into the westbound lane in the path of the semi-trailer struck, officials said.

The driver of the semi-trailer truck tried to avoid the wreck by steering towards the north shoulder but couldn’t prevent it from happening.

The front of the Kia hit the semi-trailer truck’s back left dual wheels, officials said.

Morriss was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and was not wearing a seatbelt.

No other injuries were reported.

