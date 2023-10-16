Officials: Dumas woman killed in rollover over the weekend near Amarillo

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said one person was killed in a rollover that happened over the weekend in Potter County.

About 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, a 2003 GMC Sierra was traveling northwest on US 87, which is about ten miles north of Amarillo, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The GMC left the roadway, went into the center median in a side skid, left the center median, and rolled over across the southbound lanes.

The passenger, 33-year-old Laura Arredondo, of Dumas, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, officials said.

Arredondo was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and the driver was treated and released there as well.

The driver told officials that he was distracted by the passenger, which caused him to fail to drive in a single lane, TxDPS said.

