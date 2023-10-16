Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Man killed by auger on construction site, coroner confirmed

A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon.
A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon.(WITN)
By Evan Harris and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office.

Officials said Rodolfol Nuñez was cleaning equipment while working for Milestone Construction when his clothing got caught in an auger, pulling him into the machine.

Police said Nuñez was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The coroner ruled his death as accidental.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said one person was killed in a rollover that happened over the weekend in Potter...
Officials: Dumas woman killed in rollover over the weekend near Amarillo
Officials said a Lefors woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend...
Officials: Lefors woman killed in crash over the weekend near Skellytown
Officials said one person was killed in a two vehicle crash that happened Thursday evening near...
Officials: 1 killed in two-vehicle crash Thursday near Panhandle
The group of 32 Pilgrims stuck in Jerusalem is now one step closer to coming home.(Source:...
‘Keep praying’: Tx Panhandle group stuck in Israel now one step closer to coming home
Officials are releasing more details of a fire that happened Friday morning at a warehouse...
Officials release details of warehouse fire near railroad tracks on Amarillo Blvd.

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Trump has narrow gag order imposed on him by federal judge overseeing 2020 election subversion case
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
Humanitarian aid is stuck at Gaza-Egypt border as Israeli siege strains hospitals, water supply
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at Tioga Marine Terminal, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in...
Biden postpones trip to Colorado to discuss domestic agenda as Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says