Life Challenge of Amarillo launches campaign fundraiser for new facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Life Challenge of Amarillo, a program known for helping men recover from addiction to drugs and alcohol, is looking to expand.

The faith based nonprofit is launching a capital campaign to help raise $1.2 million to purchase a property for a women and children’s center.

“We want to launch or cast a bigger net let’s say, and we want to have a center for women and women with children. In other words, we want to be able to heal the entire family,” said Executive Director of Life Challenge of Amarillo Daniel Spitler.

The goal for the new center is to provide a place not only to rehabilitate, but to heal together and learn valuable parental skills.

“We want to have a place for women where, when they come off the street, maybe they don’t have their kids currently or they have their kids with them. We want a place where the kids and the mother can heal together,” said Spitler.

While countless lives have been saved through the program, Spitler says they want to do more.

“For the past 15 years I’ve struggled with alcoholism, drug addictions and staying out of juvenile facilities, jails and prisons. Ever since coming to this program, God has drastically changed my life and the lives of my family,” said Jose Anchondo.

Spitler says they are already equipped with staff and vehicles; all they need is a million dollar miracle for the building.

“We need a facility and we need a facility close to where we are already. Well a facility has become available. Some land and some property has come available on the corner of Hope Road and 34th. With little renovation we could make that a safe place for women and children,” said Spitler.

The goal is aimed at working to change lives and keep families whole. With your help, they can turn that miracle into a reality.

If you would like to donate to Life Challenge of Amarillo, click here.

You can also bring your donation to the facilities’ location at 6500 Hope Road.

