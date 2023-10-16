The Inside Out Foundation to host Women’s Health Seminar in Hereford Saturday
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Inside Out Foundation will be holding a Women’s Health Seminar in Hereford on Saturday.
The events will begin with the doors opening at 10 a.m., the seminar beginning at 10:30 a.m., and extended shopping from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
According to a release, Dr. Ben Edwards from Veritas Medical of Lubbock will be providing insight on breast health for women of all ages.
Other events include a light brunch, swag bags, door prices, local vendor booths and more.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.
