Houston QB Stroud’s record streak of attempts without an interception to start a career ends

Houston rookie C
Houston Texans
Houston Texans(source: Houston Texas)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston rookie C.J. Stroud threw his first interception Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after setting an NFL record for attempts without a pick to start a career.

Stroud entered the game having thrown 186 passes without an interception to pass Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw 176 passes before being intercepted.

Stroud, the second overall pick in this year’s draft, threw five passes Sunday to stretch the streak to 191 before a pass intended for Dalton Schultz was intercepted by Zack Baun with about six minutes left in the first quarter.

But receiver Nico Collins hit Baun after the interception and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Tytus Howard, to give the Texans the ball back.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

