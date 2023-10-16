Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Being part of the deaf community doesn’t stop two Longhorns from playing the sport they love

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Football is an exciting sport, full of energy, cheering on your favorite team, and being surrounded by your teammates and friends.

Joandry Delacruz and Alic Basaluda are a part of the deaf community as well as the Caprock football program.

“I play nose guard,” Delacruz said.

“I play defensive tackle, both right or left. I want to try offense, but I haven’t ask yet,” Basaluda said.

Even with some of the challenges they may face, neither player lets it get in the way of playing the sport they love.

“Soloman, my best friend, he signs to me to do it the right way,” Delacruz said. “Before when I was doing it the wrong way, I was getting mixed up. Then, he helped me do it left or right, he signs left or right. Tell me which way he wants me to go.”

Alic says that he has had some flags thrown on him.

“I think it’s hard hearing the whistle out here,” Basaluda said. “When they stop, and I can’t hear, so I continue. I may get a flag if I don’t stop playing.”

When Caprock scores, both players love to celebrate with their teammates.

“I yell and I jump around with my friends. I feel weird when they are close to my ear. I can hear a little bit after a touchdown,” Delacruz said.

“I’m excited. I can feel yelling. I get excited and start jumping around,” Basaluda said.

Both Alic and Joandry’s coaches and interpreters said that they are the loudest and most excited on the sidelines cheering on the Longhorns.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group of 32 Pilgrims stuck in Jerusalem is now one step closer to coming home.(Source:...
‘Keep praying’: Tx Panhandle group stuck in Israel now one step closer to coming home
Officials said one person was killed in a two vehicle crash that happened Thursday evening near...
Officials: 1 killed in two-vehicle crash Thursday near Panhandle
Officials are releasing more details of a fire that happened Friday morning at a warehouse...
Officials release details of warehouse fire near railroad tracks on Amarillo Blvd.
Dalhart takes down Shallowater 21-14.
Coltin Carnesecca and Dalhart Wolves stun Shallowater with 21-14 win
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support

Latest News

Buffs win big on Homecoming
Buffs win big on Homecoming 49-27 over Western New Mexico
Lady Buffs sweep Texas Woman's
Lady Buffs sweep Texas Woman’s, continuing to defend ‘The Box’
West Plains defeats Randal
Lady Wolves hands Randall first district loss since 2021
Canyon Team Tennis
District 5-4A representing in Regional Quarterfinals for team tennis