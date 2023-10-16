Being part of the deaf community doesn’t stop two Longhorns from playing the sport they love

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Football is an exciting sport, full of energy, cheering on your favorite team, and being surrounded by your teammates and friends.

Joandry Delacruz and Alic Basaluda are a part of the deaf community as well as the Caprock football program.

“I play nose guard,” Delacruz said.

“I play defensive tackle, both right or left. I want to try offense, but I haven’t ask yet,” Basaluda said.

Even with some of the challenges they may face, neither player lets it get in the way of playing the sport they love.

“Soloman, my best friend, he signs to me to do it the right way,” Delacruz said. “Before when I was doing it the wrong way, I was getting mixed up. Then, he helped me do it left or right, he signs left or right. Tell me which way he wants me to go.”

Alic says that he has had some flags thrown on him.

“I think it’s hard hearing the whistle out here,” Basaluda said. “When they stop, and I can’t hear, so I continue. I may get a flag if I don’t stop playing.”

When Caprock scores, both players love to celebrate with their teammates.

“I yell and I jump around with my friends. I feel weird when they are close to my ear. I can hear a little bit after a touchdown,” Delacruz said.

“I’m excited. I can feel yelling. I get excited and start jumping around,” Basaluda said.

Both Alic and Joandry’s coaches and interpreters said that they are the loudest and most excited on the sidelines cheering on the Longhorns.

