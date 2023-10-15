Who's Hiring?
Warmer Temperatures on the Way

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Very calm weather continues to prevail over the Texas Panhandle as winds have stayed tranquil and sunshine has dominated the area for a good portion of this weekend. Temperatures will once again dip into the 30′s for tonight before we warm back up tomorrow, with more cities possibly reaching the 70 degree mark. The warm-up will continue into the middle part of the week, where at or above average temperatures are looking more and more likely starting Tuesday and lasting all the way through the week and next weekend.

