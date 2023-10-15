Who's Hiring?
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony

The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.

The investigation is centered in the courtyard of Dunn Hall.

According to a statement from Texas A&M Vice President for Student Affairs BG Joe E. Ramirez Jr., the student, now identified as Britney Romero, appears to have fallen from a third-floor balcony at Dunn Hall. Romero was a freshman health major.

Dunn Hall is located along Lubbock Street between Coke Street and Bizzell Street on the east side of campus near The Quad.

University officials say a Brazos County Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

In a statement, Texas A&M officials offered their sympathies and support to the family, students, and campus as they continue to navigate this loss.

“We want to emphasize that Texas A&M’s top priority is our commitment to the well-being and safety of all our students. We intend to conduct a thorough and comprehensive review of what happened immediately,” said Ramirez.

The university also shared resources for students during this difficult time.

“We know this is difficult news to share with our student body. We encourage our students to talk to counselors at University Health Services and/or case workers at Student Assistance Services (SAS), who also are available and standing by. Students can use the TELUS Health Support App (available in the Apple and Google app stores). Texas A&M’s HelpLine is available from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. weekdays and 24 hours on weekends at 979-845-2700. Do not hesitate to seek assistance,” Ramirez added.

The full statement from Texas A&M is below.

