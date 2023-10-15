Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Houston reliever Graveman won’t be on ALCS roster against Texas because of shoulder problem

Houston Astros reliever Kendall Graveman won’t be on the AL Championship Series roster against the Texas Rangers because of right shoulder discomfort
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros reliever Kendall Graveman won’t be on the AL Championship Series roster against the Texas Rangers because of right shoulder discomfort.

The right-hander missed the Division Series with the problem but had hoped that he could recover in time for the next round.

Instead, manager Dusty Baker said Saturday that “he’s not improved” and Graveman wouldn’t be on the roster for the series, which begins Sunday night.

Graveman, who was acquired in a trade with the White Sox in July, was 2-2 with a 2.42 ERA in 23 appearances for Houston this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Most Read

The group of 32 Pilgrims stuck in Jerusalem is now one step closer to coming home.(Source:...
‘Keep praying’: Tx Panhandle group stuck in Israel now one step closer to coming home
Officials are releasing more details of a fire that happened Friday morning at a warehouse...
Officials release details of warehouse fire near railroad tracks on Amarillo Blvd.
Officials said one person was killed in a two vehicle crash that happened Thursday evening near...
Officials: 1 killed in two-vehicle crash Thursday near Panhandle
Dalhart takes down Shallowater 21-14.
Coltin Carnesecca and Dalhart Wolves stun Shallowater with 21-14 win
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support

Latest News

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after the 49ers defeated the Dallas...
49ers TE George Kittle fined more than $13,000 for profane T-shirt about the Cowboys
FILE - Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductee Shannon Miller, right, stands with her presenter, Mary...
Family of Olympic champion gymnast Mary Lou Retton says she is making ‘remarkable’ progress
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer stretches his arm as he leaves the team's baseball...
Scherzer says he’s ready to go after bullpen session. Rangers haven’t announced decision
FILE - Darryl George, center left, a 17-year-old junior, and his mother Darresha George, center...
Black student disciplined over hairstyle hopes to ‘start being a kid again’