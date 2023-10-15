Who's Hiring?
Chilly Nights, Warm Days

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures tonight will drop well into the 30′s once again before we warm back up going into tomorrow with highs in the 60′s for most of the region. Winds will remain calm for Sunday, setting up for a pleasant second half of the weekend. Winds will be calm on Monday as well, but temperatures will be a bit warmer, building back into the 70′s. The warm-up will continue for Tuesday with some of the region seeing 80′s. Rain chances still remain minimal over the next several days.

