A Calm Stretch of Weather

By Tanner Brammer
Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! After a chilly morning, we’ll warm back up going into the daytime hours with highs in the 60′s for most of the region. Winds will remain calm for today, setting up for a pleasant second half of the weekend. Winds will be calm on Monday as well, but temperatures will be a bit warmer, building back into the 70′s. The warm-up will continue for Tuesday with some of the region seeing 80′s. Rain chances still remain minimal over the next several days.

