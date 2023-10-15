Who's Hiring?
Buffs win big on Homecoming 49-27 over Western New Mexico

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffs beat Western New Mexico Saturday night for Homecoming, 49-27.

The Buffs now improve to 3-4 on the season and 2-3 in Lone Star Conference action.

West Texas jumped out early going up 14-0 in the first quarter and never looked back.

Quarterback Kanon Gibson threw for 236 yards with 17 completions and three touchdowns. Tray’vian McCoy-Gay rushed for 89 yards for two touchdowns.

The Buffs will now hit the road this upcoming Saturday to take on Central Washington, kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT.

