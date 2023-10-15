Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

49ers TE George Kittle fined more than $13,000 for profane T-shirt about the Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been fined more than $13,000 by the NFL for wearing a profane T-shirt about the Dallas Cowboys
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after the 49ers defeated the Dallas...
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after the 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(AP)
By JOSH DUBOW
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been fined more than $13,000 by the NFL for wearing a profane T-shirt about the Dallas Cowboys.

Kittle wore a T-shirt under his uniform last Sunday night that said "F Dallas" with the rest of the first word hidden by white tape. He exposed it to the national television audience after a touchdown run in the fourth quarter by Jordan Mason.

The league announced Saturday that Kittle was fined $13,659 for the infraction.

Kittle said earlier in the week that he expected to be fined but said it would be worth the penalty "100%. I'd do it again."

The shirt was an homage to the rivalry between the teams in the 1990s, when 49ers linebacker Gary Plummer wore a similar T-shirt during the 1994 NFC title game against Dallas that San Francisco won on the way to a Super Bowl title.

Kittle had three TD catches in the game before displaying the T-shirt as the 49ers beat Dallas 42-10.

There were several other punishments issued stemming from the game, with San Francisco guard Aaron Banks getting fined $10,440 for unnecessary roughness and three Cowboys getting sanctioned.

Safety Donovan Wilson was fined $27,318 for two unnecessary roughness penalties, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch was fined $18,219 for an unnecessary roughness penalty and safety Jayron Kearse was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during...
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(AP)
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass...
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(AP)

Most Read

The group of 32 Pilgrims stuck in Jerusalem is now one step closer to coming home.(Source:...
‘Keep praying’: Tx Panhandle group stuck in Israel now one step closer to coming home
Officials are releasing more details of a fire that happened Friday morning at a warehouse...
Officials release details of warehouse fire near railroad tracks on Amarillo Blvd.
Officials said one person was killed in a two vehicle crash that happened Thursday evening near...
Officials: 1 killed in two-vehicle crash Thursday near Panhandle
Dalhart takes down Shallowater 21-14.
Coltin Carnesecca and Dalhart Wolves stun Shallowater with 21-14 win
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support

Latest News

Houston Astros
Houston reliever Graveman won’t be on ALCS roster against Texas because of shoulder problem
FILE - Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductee Shannon Miller, right, stands with her presenter, Mary...
Family of Olympic champion gymnast Mary Lou Retton says she is making ‘remarkable’ progress
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer stretches his arm as he leaves the team's baseball...
Scherzer says he’s ready to go after bullpen session. Rangers haven’t announced decision
FILE - Darryl George, center left, a 17-year-old junior, and his mother Darresha George, center...
Black student disciplined over hairstyle hopes to ‘start being a kid again’