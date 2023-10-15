Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

3 people wounded in shooting at Georgia Waffle House, sheriff’s officials say

FILE - Three people were shot at a Waffle House in Bibb County, Georgia.
FILE - Three people were shot at a Waffle House in Bibb County, Georgia.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — A customer opened fire at a Georgia Waffle House, wounding three people who were paying for their food, sheriff’s officials said.

The shooting occurred early Saturday in Bibb County about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

All three victims were shot once in the leg and were in stable condition, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The suspect, who was also shot in the lower leg, was also in stable condition.

The release did not provide additional details about the shooting, but the sheriff’s office says it was not targeted.

It identified the suspect as Darryes Monteze Hill, 35. Jail records show Hill is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by receiving stolen property.

They do not list an attorney. The sheriff’s office said in an email Sunday that it did not know whether Hill had an attorney.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group of 32 Pilgrims stuck in Jerusalem is now one step closer to coming home.(Source:...
‘Keep praying’: Tx Panhandle group stuck in Israel now one step closer to coming home
Officials are releasing more details of a fire that happened Friday morning at a warehouse...
Officials release details of warehouse fire near railroad tracks on Amarillo Blvd.
Officials said one person was killed in a two vehicle crash that happened Thursday evening near...
Officials: 1 killed in two-vehicle crash Thursday near Panhandle
Dalhart takes down Shallowater 21-14.
Coltin Carnesecca and Dalhart Wolves stun Shallowater with 21-14 win
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support

Latest News

Palestinians stand by the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, south of...
Packed Gaza hospitals warn that thousands could die as supplies run low and ground offensive looms
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal...
Top US envoy will return to Israel after stops in Arab nations aimed at avoiding a broader conflict
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder speaks during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media day, Wednesday,...
Iowa-DePaul women’s outdoor basketball game at Kinnick could draw over 50,000 fans, world record
FILE - Cleveland Police car. Three teenagers have been hospitalized after a shooting in...
3 teens hospitalized following Cleveland shooting
FILE - A Google sign hangs over an entrance to the company's new building, Sept. 6, 2023, in...
What Google’s antitrust trial means for your search habits