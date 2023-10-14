Who's Hiring?
RECAP: Odessa Permian stuns rival Midland Legacy

Watch the video for CBS7′s team coverage of Permian’s epic win, featuring highlights, the game-winning plays, an interview with Coach Jeff Ellison, and more.
By Jakob Brandenburg, Tyler Poglitsch and Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Panthers scored a two-point conversion with seconds left in the game to upset rival Midland Legacy 32-31 on Friday at Astound Broadband Stadium.

Watch the video for CBS7′s team coverage of Permian's epic win, featuring highlights, the game-winning plays, an interview with Coach Jeff Ellison, and reaction from sports anchors Jakob Brandenburg and Jair Brooks-Davis.

