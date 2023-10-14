Who's Hiring?
Lady Wolves hands Randall first district loss since 2021

West Plains defeats Randal
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Lady Wolves defeated Randall 3-1 Saturday afternoon to give the Lady Raiders their first district loss since 2021.

The Lady Wolves and Lady Raiders are now sitting at one loss a piece in district action, which likely means they could end up sharing the district title.

Brooklyn Garcia led the way at the net for West Plains with 14 kills and three blocks. Aaniyah Kitchen was right behind her with 13 kills of her own.

In the back row, libero McCall Sims tallied 34 digs and Jayli Franklin ended with 17.

West Plains travels to Hereford on Tuesday for its next district match.

Randall will stay at home to host Canyon on Tuesday.

Set 1:Set 2:Set 3:Set 4:
Randall25252021
West Plains15272525

