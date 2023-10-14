Lady Wolves hands Randall first district loss since 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Lady Wolves defeated Randall 3-1 Saturday afternoon to give the Lady Raiders their first district loss since 2021.

The Lady Wolves and Lady Raiders are now sitting at one loss a piece in district action, which likely means they could end up sharing the district title.

Brooklyn Garcia led the way at the net for West Plains with 14 kills and three blocks. Aaniyah Kitchen was right behind her with 13 kills of her own.

In the back row, libero McCall Sims tallied 34 digs and Jayli Franklin ended with 17.

West Plains travels to Hereford on Tuesday for its next district match.

Randall will stay at home to host Canyon on Tuesday.

Set 1: Set 2: Set 3: Set 4: Randall 25 25 20 21 West Plains 15 27 25 25

