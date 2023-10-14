Who's Hiring?
Lady Buffs sweep Texas Woman's, continuing to defend 'The Box'

Lady Buffs sweep Texas Woman's
Lady Buffs sweep Texas Woman's(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs volleyball team swept Texas Woman’s Saturday afternoon to stay undefeated in ‘The Box.’

Torrey Miller led the way with 13 kills and 12 digs for the Lady Buffs. Taytum Stow was also a force at the net ending with eight blocks and six kills.

WT is now 17-2 overall and 7-1 in Lone Star Conference action.

The Lady Buffs will travel to Oklahoma Southwestern State on Tuesday for a non-conference match.

Set 1:Set 2:Set 3:
Texas Woman’s271513
West Texas A&M292525

