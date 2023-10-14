Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

James Hoye to head ALCS umpires and Dan Iassogna in charge of NLCS umps

James Hoye will be the umpire crew chief for the American League Championship Series between Houston and Texas, and Dan Iassogna will head the group working the National League series between Arizona and Philadelphia
Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro, left, talks to second base umpire James Hoye during...
Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro, left, talks to second base umpire James Hoye during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

James Hoye will be the umpire crew chief for the American League Championship Series between Houston and Texas, and Dan Iassogna will head the group working the National League series between Arizona and Philadelphia.

Seven-man crews will work each series, with one umpire off each game, Major League Baseball said Friday.

Stu Scheurwater will be behind the plate for Sunday’s AL opener, with Hoye at first, Doug Eddings at second, Marvin Hudson at third, Jordan Baker in left and Dan Bellino in right. Mark Ripperger will call balls and strikes in Game 2, followed by Hoye, Eddings, Hudson, Baker and Bellino.

Andy Fletcher will work the plate in Monday’s NL opener, with Iassogna at first, Mike Muchlinski at second, Lance Barksdale at third, Tripp Gibson in left and Adrian Hamari in right. Carlos Torres will call balls and strikes in the second game, followed by Iassogna, Muchlinski, Barksdale, Gibson and Hamari.

All LCS umpires worked in Wild Card Series.

Mike Estabrook, Jeremie Rehak and Chris Segal will be the replay umpires at the video center in the commissioner’s office.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Most Read

Officials are releasing more details of a fire that happened Friday morning at a warehouse...
Officials release details of warehouse fire near railroad tracks on Amarillo Blvd.
The group of 32 Pilgrims stuck in Jerusalem is now one step closer to coming home.(Source:...
‘Keep praying’: Tx Panhandle group stuck in Israel now one step closer to coming home
Officials said one person was killed in a two vehicle crash that happened Thursday evening near...
Officials: 1 killed in two-vehicle crash Thursday near Panhandle
I had the honor of meeting Enrique Guzman this week.
GOOD NEWS: Beloved waiter at Jorge’s receives a much-needed blessing
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023

Latest News

FILE - Darryl George, center left, a 17-year-old junior, and his mother Darresha George, center...
Black student disciplined over hairstyle hopes to ‘start being a kid again’
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is pictured on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Andy...
‘Barbenheimer’ was a boon to movie theaters and a headache for many workers. So they’re unionizing
Members of the reproductive rights organization "Colectiva Bloodys y Projects" hold a banner...
As Mexico expands abortion access, activists support reproductive rights at the U.S. border
FILE - Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado and Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia, second from...
Deep in the heart of Texas, Astros and Rangers set for Lone Star showdown for spot in World Series