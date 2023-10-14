District 5-4A represents in Regional Quarterfinals for team tennis

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The high school team tennis postseason is in full swing, and we have a lot of teams in the are still in the run for a state title.

The regional quarterfinals start on Tuesday, and there are four teams from District 5-4A in the mix.

The #3 Canyon Eagles will take on the #7 West Plains Wolves Tuesday at Canyon High School at 10:00 a.m.

The #1 Randall Raiders will take on the #8 Hereford Whitefaces Tuesday at Caprock High School at 11:00 a.m.

“This is probably the most competitive district across any sport and team tennis in the state,” Canyon High School tennis head coach David De Leon said. “When you think about how good this district is, I think wrestling up here is probably really close competitive wise. When you get out of district, you are probably favored to win a state championship. This year in team tennis, it was loaded.

“When your kid have those experiences all throughout the fall season, and when you get to the playoffs and things get tight, or when things get a little bit uncomfortable, they have that experience to draw back on.”

