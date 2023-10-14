Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Coltin Carnesecca and Dalhart Wolves stun Shallowater with 21-14 win

Dalhart takes down Shallowater 21-14.
Dalhart takes down Shallowater 21-14.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Dalhart Wolves took down the defending district champion Shallowater Mustangs on Friday night by a final score of 21-14.

The game was a true nailbiter throughout, with the game tied at 14 heading into halftime.

The Wolves were able to take the lead in the second half as Kyler Read found Coltin Carnesecca for a big catch and run to put Dalhart on top.

The Dalhart defense stepped up big time in the second half, holding Shallowater scoreless with two key interceptions from Carnesecca and Talon Garcia.

After the interception, the Dalhart offense went to work. With 11:52 left on the clock, the Wolves were able to run out the entire rest of game. The Wolves faced five third downs, converted three, converted a fourth on a penalty, and missed on one with just over two minutes left only for Kyler Read to pick up a 4th and 1 that iced the victory for Dalhart.

It was a big time win for the Wolves who improve to 7-1 and the win certainly proves to many in the state of Texas that Dalhart is a team to fear come playoff time.

Dalhart will have an open week before facing off against the top ranked Bushland Falcons, while Shallowater prepares to play that same Bushland team next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group of 32 Pilgrims stuck in Jerusalem is now one step closer to coming home.(Source:...
‘Keep praying’: Tx Panhandle group stuck in Israel now one step closer to coming home
Officials are releasing more details of a fire that happened Friday morning at a warehouse...
Officials release details of warehouse fire near railroad tracks on Amarillo Blvd.
The high winds in the area today have caused some fires.
High winds cause multiple grass fires around the area Thursday
Officials said one person was killed in a two vehicle crash that happened Thursday evening near...
Officials: 1 killed in two-vehicle crash Thursday near Panhandle
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates

Latest News

KFDA THE WRAP UP
KFDA THE WRAP UP
Canyon defeats Hereford
Canyon takes down Hereford in battle of top regarded district foes
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Haleigh Burns, David De Leon and Chad Dunnam
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Haleigh Burns, David De Leon and Chad Dunnam
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Chad Dunnam tells us about last night's win
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Chad Dunnam tells us about last night's win