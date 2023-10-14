Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Chilly Mornings

By Kevin Selle
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Running about 20° cooler behind the latest cold front. Morning lows Saturday and Sunday will be in the 30s and some frost or briefly freezing temperatures are possible early Saturday. Mostly sunny skies, with some high clouds possible to briefly filter the eclipse. High will be in the 60s. Mostly 70s for the first part of next week and the next storm brings a chance for some rain by Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group of 32 Pilgrims stuck in Jerusalem is now one step closer to coming home.(Source:...
‘Keep praying’: Tx Panhandle group stuck in Israel now one step closer to coming home
Officials are releasing more details of a fire that happened Friday morning at a warehouse...
Officials release details of warehouse fire near railroad tracks on Amarillo Blvd.
The high winds in the area today have caused some fires.
High winds cause multiple grass fires around the area Thursday
Officials said one person was killed in a two vehicle crash that happened Thursday evening near...
Officials: 1 killed in two-vehicle crash Thursday near Panhandle
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates

Latest News

Chilly Mornings
Shelden has the latest on the cooler weather we're expecting as well as your guide to...
Shelden's Cool Eclipse Outlook 10/13
Shelden Web Graphic
Chilly Weekend
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Chilly, Chilly, Chilly