Chilly Mornings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Running about 20° cooler behind the latest cold front. Morning lows Saturday and Sunday will be in the 30s and some frost or briefly freezing temperatures are possible early Saturday. Mostly sunny skies, with some high clouds possible to briefly filter the eclipse. High will be in the 60s. Mostly 70s for the first part of next week and the next storm brings a chance for some rain by Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.