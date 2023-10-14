Who's Hiring?
Canyon takes down Hereford in battle of top regarded district foes

Canyon defeats Hereford
Canyon defeats Hereford(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles defeated the Hereford Whitefaces Friday night 30-13 in district action.

Canyon moving to 1-0 in district action and Hereford now sitting at 1-1.

The Whitefaces came out of the gates hot as they scored on the first drive going up 7-0 quick. The Eagles answered back quick though, tying it up 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Despite forcing a few turnovers from Canyon in the first half, Hereford’s offense could not capitalize on them.

Canyon scored once more before heading into the locker room to go up 14-7.

In the end, in the battle of the one loss teams, Canyon came out on top 30-13.

The Whitefaces will head into their open week before taking on Randall on October 27th.

Canyon will head home to Happy State Bank Stadium to face off against the rival Randall Raiders next Friday.

