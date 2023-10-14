A Calm but Chilly Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Saturday! Today will be fairly pleasant with lots of sunshine, calm winds (MUCH calmer than what we’ve seen over the past few days) and temperatures building into the 60′s for most of the area. Similar conditions will prevail for tomorrow before we see a bit of a warm-up going into the work week. 70′s will be likely Monday and 80′s will be possible in some cities on Tuesday. Rain chances still remain slim over the next several days as a dry weather setup continues to dominate our part of the country.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.