Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

11 sent to hospital after ammonia leak at Southern California building

An ammonia leak at a Southern California business sent 11 people to the hospital Friday...
An ammonia leak at a Southern California business sent 11 people to the hospital Friday morning, authorities said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA PARK, Calif. (AP) — An ammonia leak at a Southern California business sent 11 people to the hospital Friday morning, authorities said.

The leak was reported shortly before 9:15 a.m. in a commercial building in Buena Park, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

The building was evacuated and 12 people were decontaminated, with 11 being sent to hospitals where they were in stable condition, the fire authority said.

A hazardous materials team determined that the chemical released was ammonia, firefighters said.

Exposure to high levels of ammonia in the air can irritate the skin, eyes, throat and lungs and cause coughing and burns, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There was no immediate word on what caused the leak.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group of 32 Pilgrims stuck in Jerusalem is now one step closer to coming home.(Source:...
‘Keep praying’: Tx Panhandle group stuck in Israel now one step closer to coming home
Officials are releasing more details of a fire that happened Friday morning at a warehouse...
Officials release details of warehouse fire near railroad tracks on Amarillo Blvd.
The high winds in the area today have caused some fires.
High winds cause multiple grass fires around the area Thursday
Officials said one person was killed in a two vehicle crash that happened Thursday evening near...
Officials: 1 killed in two-vehicle crash Thursday near Panhandle
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates

Latest News

Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
A military veteran and his family got keys to their new home thanks to the Gary Sinise...
Military veteran gets keys to new home thanks to Gary Sinise Foundation
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
Chilly Mornings