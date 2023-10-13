Texas Department of Transportation seeking community input over Statewide Active Transportation Plan (SATP)

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is announcing a groundbreaking urban mobility plan that’s set to have a profound impact on how those in Amarillo travel around the city.

Known as the ‘Statewide Active Transportation Plan,’ this initiative is a comprehensive effort to enhance the safety and accessibility of non-motorized transportation modes for all residents.

The heart of this plan lies in its commitment to safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and other non-motorized travelers.

Through collaborative partnerships with TxDOT’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, the Metropolitan Planning Organization and the public, the plan will identify and develop safe routes and facilities for these travelers throughout the city of Amarillo.

“These kinds of plans involve everyone throughout the city because we know not everyone just works next door. They travel across the city and non-motorized transportation can affect everybody. So this is something that is going to affect anybody in the city of Amarillo no matter what area of the city you live in,” says Jason Britsch, Public Information Officer for the Texas Department of Transportation, Amarillo District.

While the plan is still in its early stages, TxDOT recognizes the vital role of community input. So much so, they are actively seeking public input to ensure the project aligns with the needs and aspirations of the city’s residents.

“This is going to affect them the most. This is something that is going to be going into their communities possibly. So the more people that we can have where we can have an open discussion with them about what their needs are and what we’re looking at and what the numbers are showing, and just kind of what we can do best to serve the community,” explains Britsch.

To facilitate community involvement, an open house event is scheduled at the Civic Center on Tuesday, Oct 17, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Given the profound impact this initiative will have on the public, all residents are encouraged to attend the event to share their insights and ideas. For those unable to participate in person, a virtual option will also be available.

The ultimate aim of this endeavor is to create safer environments for non-motorized transportation modes across the city of Amarillo. Although the plan is in its preliminary phases, it is envisioned as a long-term commitment, with projects and improvements extending through 2050.

Overall, the ‘Statewide Active Transportation Plan’ spearheaded by TxDOT is set to usher in safety and accessibility for non-motorized transportation, making our city streets more inclusive and secure for all residents.

