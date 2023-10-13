Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Texas A&M AgriLife talks on generational farming in our area

Texas A&M AgriLife talks on generational farming in our area
Texas A&M AgriLife talks on generational farming in our area
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the average age of Panhandle farmers continues to rise, they look to their bloodline to continue the family operation.

However, recent studies show that may not be the case. While it may not stay in the family, it’s opening doors for younger operators to get into the business.

“To keep the ownership in the family that’s one thing, to keep the operation in the family may be a little bit trickier, right? And so what we’re seeing, I think, and what we’ll continue to see is more absentee landowners as we look at who those folks are gonna be leaving their operations to,” says Tiffany Lashmet, Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist for Texas A&M AgriLife.

Now, young operators are getting their chance to work land who may not have had the opportunity before.

“Farming isn’t just a job, it’s a livelihood and I think that’s true for a number of areas. I mean the work load, the types of work that you’re having to do, investment and the sacrifices into a farm is real, there’s no overlooking that,” says Lashmet.

Gee Family Farms, a fourth generation farming family, says they’re lucky to continue the operation into the next generation.

“All the kids are different. Samuel, our seventeen-year-old is really, probably the only one that wants to be 100% farmer and the other three boys, we get to use their personalities in other aspects,” says the Gee Family.

Lashmet says every person needs to have an estate plan, but especially those in agriculture who hold viable land assets.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group of 32 Pilgrims stuck in Jerusalem is now one step closer to coming home.(Source:...
‘Keep praying’: Tx Panhandle group stuck in Israel now one step closer to coming home
The high winds in the area today have caused some fires.
High winds cause multiple grass fires around the area Thursday
Officials are releasing more details of a fire that happened Friday morning at a warehouse...
Officials release details of warehouse fire near railroad tracks on Amarillo Blvd.
Officials said one person was killed in a two vehicle crash that happened Thursday evening near...
Officials: 1 killed in two-vehicle crash Thursday near Panhandle
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates

Latest News

‘BBQ for Hope’ is benefiting Advo Companies and Hope to Opportunities Foundation this weekend.
‘BBQ for Hope’ benefiting Advo Hope to Opportunities Foundation and Hope Village
In an effort to provide top-notch service, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich’s staff will hold...
Heinrich staff to hold mobile office hours in Quay and Curry Counties
Officials said one person was killed in a two vehicle crash that happened Thursday evening near...
Officials: 1 killed in two-vehicle crash Thursday near Panhandle
The Better Business Bureau will host its ‘Secure Your ID Day’ document shred event this Saturday.
BBB to host ‘Secure Your ID’ document shred day this Saturday