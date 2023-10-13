Texas A&M AgriLife talks on generational farming in our area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the average age of Panhandle farmers continues to rise, they look to their bloodline to continue the family operation.

However, recent studies show that may not be the case. While it may not stay in the family, it’s opening doors for younger operators to get into the business.

“To keep the ownership in the family that’s one thing, to keep the operation in the family may be a little bit trickier, right? And so what we’re seeing, I think, and what we’ll continue to see is more absentee landowners as we look at who those folks are gonna be leaving their operations to,” says Tiffany Lashmet, Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist for Texas A&M AgriLife.

Now, young operators are getting their chance to work land who may not have had the opportunity before.

“Farming isn’t just a job, it’s a livelihood and I think that’s true for a number of areas. I mean the work load, the types of work that you’re having to do, investment and the sacrifices into a farm is real, there’s no overlooking that,” says Lashmet.

Gee Family Farms, a fourth generation farming family, says they’re lucky to continue the operation into the next generation.

“All the kids are different. Samuel, our seventeen-year-old is really, probably the only one that wants to be 100% farmer and the other three boys, we get to use their personalities in other aspects,” says the Gee Family.

Lashmet says every person needs to have an estate plan, but especially those in agriculture who hold viable land assets.

