Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Haleigh Burns, David De Leon and Chad Dunnam

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Haleigh Burns, David De Leon and Chad Dunnam
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Haleigh Burns, David De Leon and Chad Dunnam
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Haleigh Burns, David De Leon and Chad Dunnam on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Haleigh Burns, Randall Volleyball Head Coach:

Randall volleyball head coach Haleigh Burns talks to us about how she feels about the team’s performance, going into postseason and more!

David De Leon, Canyon Tennis Head Coach:

Canyon tennis head coach David De Leon chats with us about the team’s performance postseason, 4A talent in the Panhandle and more!

Chad Dunnam, Amarillo High Football Head Coach:

Amarillo High football head coach Chad Dunnam tells us about last night’s win against Lubbock Coronado, how they’re preparing for Abilene and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group of 32 Pilgrims stuck in Jerusalem is now one step closer to coming home.(Source:...
‘Keep praying’: Tx Panhandle group stuck in Israel now one step closer to coming home
The high winds in the area today have caused some fires.
High winds cause multiple grass fires around the area Thursday
Officials are releasing more details of a fire that happened Friday morning at a warehouse...
Officials release details of warehouse fire near railroad tracks on Amarillo Blvd.
Officials said one person was killed in a two vehicle crash that happened Thursday evening near...
Officials: 1 killed in two-vehicle crash Thursday near Panhandle
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Chad Dunnam tells us about last night's win
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Chad Dunnam tells us about last night's win
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Haleigh Burns talks to us about going into post season
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Haleigh Burns talks to us about going into postseason
Canyon tennis head coach David De Leon chats with us about the team’s performance postseason,...
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach David De Leon chats with us about 4A talent in the Panhandle
Amarillo High's Will Flaming helps lead team to blowout win over Coronado.
Will Flaming and Oliver Parsons lead Amarillo High offensive explosion in win over Coronado