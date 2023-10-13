SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Haleigh Burns, David De Leon and Chad Dunnam

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Haleigh Burns, David De Leon and Chad Dunnam on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Haleigh Burns, Randall Volleyball Head Coach:

Randall volleyball head coach Haleigh Burns talks to us about how she feels about the team’s performance, going into postseason and more!

David De Leon, Canyon Tennis Head Coach:

Canyon tennis head coach David De Leon chats with us about the team’s performance postseason, 4A talent in the Panhandle and more!

Chad Dunnam, Amarillo High Football Head Coach:

Amarillo High football head coach Chad Dunnam tells us about last night’s win against Lubbock Coronado, how they’re preparing for Abilene and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.