Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

A Significant Cooldown

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! A cold front blew through last night, bringing in some much cooler air into the region. While 80′s were present across most of the area yesterday, most of everybody today will only build into the 60′s (in some cases, the 50′s). Lows both tonight and tomorrow will dip into the low to mid 30′s with highs staying steady in the 60′s through the weekend. A warm-up comes next week, along with our next possible rain chance late during the work week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group of 32 Pilgrims stuck in Jerusalem is now one step closer to coming home.(Source:...
‘Keep praying’: Tx Panhandle group stuck in Israel now one step closer to coming home
The high winds in the area today have caused some fires.
High winds cause multiple grass fires around the area Thursday
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
Matador clean up efforts
City of Matador in need of assistance from state, federal sources
Tx Panhandle pilgrims stuck in Israel worry as flights are cancelled, medicine runs low
Tx Panhandle pilgrims stuck in Israel worry as flights are cancelled, medicine runs low

Latest News

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Cooler Air Arrives
Cooler Air Arrives
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
From Wind To Classic Cool Fall Weather
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Big Wind Then A Transition to Fall Temperatures