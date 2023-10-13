A Significant Cooldown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! A cold front blew through last night, bringing in some much cooler air into the region. While 80′s were present across most of the area yesterday, most of everybody today will only build into the 60′s (in some cases, the 50′s). Lows both tonight and tomorrow will dip into the low to mid 30′s with highs staying steady in the 60′s through the weekend. A warm-up comes next week, along with our next possible rain chance late during the work week.

