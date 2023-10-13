Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Pumpkin Carving Contest 2023

Pumpkin Carving Contest 2023
Pumpkin Carving Contest 2023(KFDA)
By KFDA
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group of 32 Pilgrims stuck in Jerusalem is now one step closer to coming home.(Source:...
‘Keep praying’: Tx Panhandle group stuck in Israel now one step closer to coming home
The high winds in the area today have caused some fires.
High winds cause multiple grass fires around the area Thursday
Officials are releasing more details of a fire that happened Friday morning at a warehouse...
Officials release details of warehouse fire near railroad tracks on Amarillo Blvd.
Officials said one person was killed in a two vehicle crash that happened Thursday evening near...
Officials: 1 killed in two-vehicle crash Thursday near Panhandle
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates

Latest News

Game Face 2023
Game Face Contest
First Freeze 2023 - Enter to win a DuraHeat Portable Air Heater
First Freeze 2023
Christmas Tree Contest
VIDEO: Christmas Tree Contest Winners; Tiffani and Kaiden V.
Christmas Tree Contest
2ND CUP: NewsChannel 10 Christmas Tree Contest