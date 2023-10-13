Public welcome to BSA Hospice’s annual Rose Memorial this Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Hospice of the Southwest will host its annual Rose Memorial this Sunday.

The memorial is free and open to the public and will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Pray Amarillo Church, 4000 S.W. 50th Ave.

The gathering will offer a non-denominational service and will include a time of meditation, prayer and songs, according to a press release.

“The Rose Memorial is more than just an event; it’s a testament to the enduring love and memories we hold for our departed loves ones,” said Alyssa Jenkins, BSA Hospice of the Southwest bereavement coordinator.

The tradition of placing roses on patients at the in-patient hospice unit began with Sister Olivia, who saw the rose as a poignant emblem in hospice care. According to the press release, it signifies the splendor of life and serves as a reminder of God’s unending love. Sister Prendergast started the Rose Memorial in 1980.

“Grieving is a journey, and it’s essential to remember and honor the lives of those we’ve lost. Their legacy lives on in our hearts and minds and this is a time to honor them,” said Jenkins.

