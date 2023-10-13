Police: Structure fire shuts down Amarillo Blvd starting at Grand St.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a Friday morning structure fire has shut down part of the Amarillo Boulevard starting at Grand Street.

The Amarillo Police Department said crews are working the fire on Amarillo Boulevard between Grand Street and the Fritch Highway.

Traffic is closed in all directions on Amarillo Boulevard.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to find a different route to work or school this morning.

