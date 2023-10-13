Who's Hiring?
Officials taking comments on access plans for Cross Bar Ranch

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bureau of Land Management Oklahoma Field Office is taking comments on access plans for the Cross Bar Ranch.

The land is public and is about 12,000 acres north of Amarillo. A newly released scientific analysis looks at designating and maintaining the proposed system of routes and trails, according to a press release.

The Cross Bar Management Area Travel and Transportation Management Plan was created with public opinion on access and transportation needs for multiple land uses, including hunting, horseback riding, bicycling and camping.

“The plan will help BLM manage public lands to meet growing demands for land uses and associated access issues,” said Oklahoma Field Manager Robert Pawelek. “It will ensure the area will provide recreation and access opportunities for current and future generations.”

The management plan would designate routes to provide access to travelers, establish maintenance guidelines for designated routes, use restrictions to protect resources, public safety, and avoid or minimize conflicts among users.

Anyone who wants to learn more and give comments can do so by clicking here. The deadline to submit comments is Nov. 13.

When submitting a comment, be sure to put “Draft EA TTMP for Cross Bar Management Area” in the subject line.

Comments can also be sent through mail here: Bureau of Land Management Oklahoma Field Office, Attn: Adrian Escobar, 801 South Fillmore, Suite 500, Amarillo, Texas 79101.

Other ways to submit comments are by fax at 806-356-1041 or email at aescobar@blm.gov

There will also be a public meeting on Nov. 8 from 5:00 p.m.to 7:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Downtown Public Library, 413 S.E. Fourth Ave.

