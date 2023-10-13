Who's Hiring?
Officials release details of warehouse fire near railroad tracks on Amarillo Blvd.

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are releasing more details of a fire that happened Friday morning at a warehouse facility on East Amarillo Boulevard.

About 2:30 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department were called about the fire, located at 4110 E. Amarillo Blvd., which was just west of the railroad tracks, according to a press release.

A third alarm fire was called with 15 fire units and 39 firemen responding to the fire.

As crews fought the fire, part of the Amarillo Boulevard from Grand Street to the Fritch Highway was shut down.

No injuries have been reported at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The warehouse received significant damage and is a total loss. The damage amount is being determined.

