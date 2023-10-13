Who's Hiring?
Officials: 1 killed in two-vehicle crash Thursday near Panhandle

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said one person was killed in a two vehicle crash that happened Thursday evening near Panhandle.

About 6:52 p.m. on Thursday, a 2016 Mack truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling south on State Highway 207, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

About that time, 70-year-old Cyrys Wingate, of Hernando, Miss., was traveling north in a 2009 Lincoln Town Car SD on State Highway 207.

The Lincoln failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic and tried to turn left onto the I-40 service road, which was in the path of the truck tractor.

The driver of the truck tractor swerved and braked to avoid the crash, but it didn’t prevent the collision.

The truck tractor made a frontal impact on the Lincoln’s passenger side, forcing both vehicles off of the road.

The crash caused the Lincoln to lay on its left side underneath the truck tractor in a ditch.

Wingate was pronounced dead on scene of the crash. No one else was injured.

TxDPS is investigating the crash.

