Heinrich staff to hold mobile office hours in Quay and Curry Counties

TUCUMCARI & MELROSE, N.M. (KFDA) - In an effort to provide top-notch service, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich’s staff will hold in-person mobile office hours on Monday, Oct 16.

The office hours in Quay County will be from 11 a.m. to noon MT at the Tucumcari Senior Citizens Center, located at 523 S 3rd St. The office hours in Curry County will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. MT at the Melrose Village Hall, located at 105 E Avenue B.

Staff will be available to assist residents who have questions regarding Social Security benefits, Medicare, immigration, veteran’s benefits, student loans and other federal programs.

Those who are unable to attend can visit this website.

For any questions, contact Senator Heinrich’s Roswell Office at 575-622-7113.

